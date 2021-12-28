Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) and ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Critical Contrast

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) and ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Zalando and ZTE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zalando 2.84% 12.77% 4.24% ZTE 6.09% 9.74% 2.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Zalando and ZTE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zalando 2 3 8 1 2.57 ZTE 1 0 2 0 2.33

Zalando presently has a consensus target price of $101.00, suggesting a potential upside of 153.39%. Given Zalando’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zalando is more favorable than ZTE.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Zalando shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zalando and ZTE’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zalando $9.12 billion 2.29 $258.27 million $0.64 62.28 ZTE $14.70 billion 0.84 $619.59 million $0.42 12.68

ZTE has higher revenue and earnings than Zalando. ZTE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zalando, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Zalando has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZTE has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zalando beats ZTE on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zalando

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management. The All Other Segments consists of various emerging businesses. The company was founded by Robert Gentz and David Schneider on February 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

About ZTE

ZTE Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of information and telecommunication technology products. The company has the most complete telecommunications product line, covering every vertical sector of wireless networks, core networks, access & bearer networks, services and terminals markets. Its business segments include Carrier Network, Government, Corporate and Consumer Businesses. Its Carrier Network division offers wireless and wired access, bearer networks, core networks, and telecommunication software systems and services. Its Government and Corporate division provides information solutions such as communication networks, internet of things, large data, and cloud computing products. Its Consumer division develops, produces, and sells smart phones, mobile data terminals, and home information terminals. ZTE was founded by Wei Gui Hou on February 7, 1985 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.