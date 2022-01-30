Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 7.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies comprises approximately 2.4% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $9,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 132.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 850.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at $52,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.43.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $492.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $565.26 and its 200-day moving average is $558.62. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $382.49 and a 12 month high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total transaction of $44,979.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $1,210,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,288 shares of company stock worth $9,227,267. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

