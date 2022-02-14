Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,077 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 182.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 37.1% in the third quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Zendesk during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Zendesk by 135.6% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 36,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,258,000 after buying an additional 21,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Zendesk by 102.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,194,000 after buying an additional 196,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

ZEN has been the subject of several research reports. reduced their price objective on Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen lowered Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.30.

In other Zendesk news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total value of $87,466.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $4,286,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,709 shares of company stock worth $10,696,015 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $116.27 on Monday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.90 and a 1-year high of $159.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.32 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.69.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

