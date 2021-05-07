Zendesk Inc (ZEN): Price Now Near $140.17; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ZEN

At the moment, ZEN (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.21 (0.15%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as ZEN has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on ZEN; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, ZEN ranks 87th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ZEN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, ZEN’s price is up $2.6 (1.89%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as ZEN has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows ZEN’s price action over the past 90 days.

