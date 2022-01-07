Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock Position Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 64.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,259,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,322 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,662,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,431,000 after acquiring an additional 506,183 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 13,050.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 507,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,983,000 after acquiring an additional 503,339 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,834,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,813,000 after acquiring an additional 415,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 250.8% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 505,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,902,000 after acquiring an additional 361,514 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.74, for a total value of $83,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $713,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,413 shares of company stock valued at $12,005,730. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZNTL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $72.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 1.76. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $34.48 and a one year high of $87.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.53.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22. On average, research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

