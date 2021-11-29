Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL): Price Now Near $76.45; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ZNTL

Currently, ZNTL (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.65 (0.86%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, ZNTL ranks 52nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ZNTL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, ZNTL’s price is up $0.65 (0.86%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows ZNTL’s price action over the past 90 days.

< ZNTL: Daily RSI Analysis For ZNTL, its RSI is now at 59.0047.

ZNTL and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

