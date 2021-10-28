Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL): Price Now Near $76.59; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ZNTL

At the moment, ZNTL (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.45 (-0.58%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, ZNTL ranks 292nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ZNTL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, ZNTL’s price is down $-0.23 (-0.31%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row ZNTL has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< ZNTL: Daily RSI Analysis ZNTL’s RSI now stands at 21.7323.

ZNTL and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market