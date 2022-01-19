Ziff Davis Inc (ZD): Price Up $2.13 (2.02)% Over Past Day, Up $2.13 (2.02)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for ZD

At the time of this writing, ZD (Get Ratings)’s price is up $2.13 (2.02%) from the hour prior. ZD has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Communication stocks, ZD ranks 2nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ZD’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, ZD’s price is up $2.13 (2.02%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows ZD’s price action over the past 90 days.

< ZD: Daily RSI Analysis For ZD, its RSI is now at 44.4015.

ZD and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

<500 - Internal server error