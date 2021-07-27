Zillow Group Inc (ZG): Price Now Near $106.06; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ZG

At the time of this writing, ZG (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.82 (-1.69%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row ZG has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, ZG ranks 322nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ZG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, ZG’s price is down $-4.19 (-3.81%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row ZG has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 50 day changed directions on ZG; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Zillow Group Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< ZG: Daily RSI Analysis ZG’s RSI now stands at 19.0374.

