Zillow Group Inc (ZG): Price Now Near $115.4; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ZG

At the time of this writing, ZG (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.66 (0.58%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

ZG ranks 120th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

ZG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, ZG’s price is up $0.41 (0.36%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that ZG has seen 2 straight up days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Zillow Group Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.