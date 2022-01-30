Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) & Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Critical Comparison

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) and Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Zillow Group and Envestnet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 0 5 4 0 2.44 Envestnet 1 1 3 1 2.67

Zillow Group currently has a consensus target price of $175.17, suggesting a potential upside of 269.39%. Envestnet has a consensus target price of $87.80, suggesting a potential upside of 22.97%. Given Zillow Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than Envestnet.

Volatility & Risk

Zillow Group has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envestnet has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.5% of Zillow Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.9% of Envestnet shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of Zillow Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Envestnet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zillow Group and Envestnet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $3.34 billion 3.62 -$162.12 million ($0.87) -54.51 Envestnet $998.23 million 3.91 -$3.11 million $0.46 155.22

Envestnet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zillow Group. Zillow Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Envestnet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Zillow Group and Envestnet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group -4.36% -3.07% -1.88% Envestnet 2.27% 11.64% 5.04%

Summary

Envestnet beats Zillow Group on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions. The Homes segment includes Zillow Group’s buying and selling of homes directly. The Mortgages segment includes advertising sold to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals, mortgage originations through MLOA and the sale of mortgages on the secondary market, as well as Mortech mortgage software solutions. The company was founded by Richard N. Barton and Lloyd D. Frink in December 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc. engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions. The Envestnet Data & Analytics segment provides data aggregation and data analytics platform powering dynamic, cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. The company was founded by Judson Taft Bergman, James Winfield Lumberg, William C. Crager, and Brandon Rockwell Thomas in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.