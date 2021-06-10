Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH): Price Now Near $159.08; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ZBH

At the moment, ZBH (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.34 (-0.21%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

ZBH ranks 19th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Medical Equipment stocks.

ZBH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, ZBH’s price is up $0.99 (0.63%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row ZBH has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.