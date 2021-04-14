Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH): Price Up $1.71 (1.02)% Over Past Day, Down $0 (0)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for ZBH

Currently, ZBH (Get Ratings)’s price is down $0 (0%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as ZBH has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

ZBH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, ZBH’s price is up $1.71 (1.02%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as ZBH has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

