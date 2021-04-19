Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION): Price Now Near $55.68; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ZION

It's been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as ZION has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you're a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them with price now being below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

ZION’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, ZION’s price is down $-0.45 (-0.8%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows ZION’s price action over the past 90 days.

For ZION News Traders

Investors and traders in ZION may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Zions Q1 2021 Earnings Preview

Zions (NASDAQ:ZION) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 19th, after market close.The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.18 (+883.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $701.31M (-0.7% Y/Y).Over the last 2 years, ZION has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates…

