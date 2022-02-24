ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ZIOP. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $2.00 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $188.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.55.

In other ZIOPHARM Oncology news, EVP Groot Eleanor De sold 20,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $25,567.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 14.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 212,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 26,754 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 98,518.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 59,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 59,111 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $975,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 8.1% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 170,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 12,768 shares during the last quarter. 51.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.

