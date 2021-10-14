Ziprecruiter Inc (ZIP): Price Up $0.4 (1.47)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.31 (-1.11)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for ZIP

Currently, ZIP (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.31 (-1.11%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row ZIP has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

ZIP ranks 221st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

ZIP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, ZIP’s price is up $0.4 (1.47%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that ZIP has seen 2 straight up days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows ZIP’s price action over the past 90 days.

< ZIP: Daily RSI Analysis ZIP’s RSI now stands at 70.2703.

ZIP and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

For ZIP News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on ZIP may find value in this recent story:

Notable Ziprecruiter Insider Makes $2.6M Sale

Joseph Edmonds, 10% Owner at Ziprecruiter (NYSE:ZIP), made a large insider sell on October 8, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday showed that Edmonds sold 91,474 shares of Ziprecruiter at prices ranging from $28.17 to $29.08. The total transaction amounted to $2,612,154. Following the transaction, Edmonds still owns 10,212,690 shares of the company, worth $271,555,427. Ziprecruiter shares are trading up 1.06% at

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market