Zoetis Inc (ZTS): Price Now Near $156.04; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ZTS

At the time of this writing, ZTS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.19 (-0.12%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as ZTS has now gone down 8 of the past 10 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

ZTS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, ZTS’s price is down $-0.06 (-0.04%) from the day prior. ZTS has seen its price go up 8 out of the past 10 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Zoetis Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market