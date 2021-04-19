Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM): Price Now Near $324.2; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ZM

ZM has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100, 20, 200 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them with price now being below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

ZM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, ZM’s price is down $-5.24 (-1.59%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row ZM has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 day moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Zoom Video Communications Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

If you’re looking for a few software stocks to add to your portfolio right now, here’s why Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG), and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) look like good buys right now. Brian Withers (Zoom): It seems funny calling Zoom stock a laggard after its incredible run over the past year.

