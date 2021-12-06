ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg Sells 629,598 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 629,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $38,682,501.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 248,209 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $17,491,288.23.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 333,723 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total value of $23,180,399.58.

On Monday, November 22nd, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 430,183 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $32,095,953.63.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 418,973 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $28,976,172.68.

On Monday, November 1st, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 235,693 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $16,107,259.62.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 212,060 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $14,222,864.20.

On Monday, October 25th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 114,841 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $7,983,746.32.

On Friday, October 22nd, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 129,812 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $8,985,586.64.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 236,897 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total value of $16,189,540.98.

On Monday, October 11th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 101,589 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $6,372,677.97.

Shares of ZI opened at $56.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.86 and a 12-month high of $79.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.89. The stock has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 948.66, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $545,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,531,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 15.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 27.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $506,000. 56.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.11.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

