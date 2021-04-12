ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI): Price Now Near $47.91; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ZI

Currently, ZI (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.93 (1.98%) from the hour prior. ZI has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them so that price is now turning above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

ZI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, ZI’s price is up $0.53 (1.12%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows ZI’s price action over the past 90 days.

