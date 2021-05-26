ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI): Price Up $0.97 (2.3)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.52 (-1.19)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for ZI

Currently, ZI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.52 (-1.19%) from the hour prior. ZI has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, ZI ranks 107th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ZI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, ZI’s price is up $0.97 (2.3%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.