ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI): Price Up $0.97 (2.3)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.52 (-1.19)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for ZI
Currently, ZI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.52 (-1.19%) from the hour prior. ZI has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Out of Business Services stocks, ZI ranks 107th in regards to today’s price percentage change.
ZI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart
At the time of this writing, ZI’s price is up $0.97 (2.3%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.
Investors and traders in ZI may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day: ZoomInfo's Cameron Hyzer Wins Portland Business Journal's 2021 CFO of the Year Award ZoomInfo's Cameron Hyzer has been named a winner of the Portland Business Journal's 2021 CFO of the Year Award in the Enterprise category.
For ZI News Traders
