ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Raymond James

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ZI has been the subject of several other reports. lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.55.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 875.81, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $37.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.70 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 67,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $5,061,506.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 430,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $32,095,953.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,412,971 shares of company stock valued at $528,505,040. Company insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TA Associates L.P. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $3,514,266,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,343,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679,231 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,928,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718,367 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,300,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,581,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,466,000 after purchasing an additional 998,883 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

