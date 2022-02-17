ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $58.78, but opened at $51.60. ZoomInfo Technologies shares last traded at $54.16, with a volume of 51,630 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $88,816,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 22,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $1,311,252.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,896,350 shares of company stock valued at $566,043,747. 24.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.55.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 937.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.61.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.70 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 64,740 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $428,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

