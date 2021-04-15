Zscaler Inc (ZS): Price Now Near $193.83; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ZS

At the time of this writing, ZS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.84 (-0.43%) from the hour prior. ZS has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on ZS; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

ZS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, ZS’s price is up $1.47 (0.76%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 50 day moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows ZS’s price action over the past 90 days.

For ZS News Traders

Investors and traders in ZS may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

