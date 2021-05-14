ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO): Price Up $0.96 (3.25)% Over Past Day, Up $0.37 (1.2)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for ZTO

At the moment, ZTO (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.37 (1.2%) from the hour prior. ZTO has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Transportation stocks, ZTO ranks 37th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ZTO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, ZTO’s price is up $0.96 (3.25%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row ZTO has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows ZTO’s price action over the past 90 days.

