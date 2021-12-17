Zurn Water Solutions Corp (ZWS): Price Down $-0.37 (-1.05)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.66 (-1.86)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for ZWS

At the time of this writing, ZWS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.66 (-1.86%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 100 hour changed directions on ZWS; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Machinery stocks, ZWS ranks 42nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ZWS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, ZWS’s price is down $-0.37 (-1.05%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as ZWS has now gone down 5 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 10 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows ZWS’s price action over the past 90 days.

< ZWS: Daily RSI Analysis For ZWS, its RSI is now at 0.

ZWS and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

