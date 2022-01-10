Zymergen Inc (ZY): Price Down $-0.29 (-5.1)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.3 (-5.26)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for ZY

At the moment, ZY (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.3 (-5.26%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row ZY has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Business Services stocks, ZY ranks 135th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ZY’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, ZY’s price is down $-0.29 (-5.1%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as ZY has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows ZY’s price action over the past 90 days.

< ZY: Daily RSI Analysis For ZY, its RSI is now at 3.2258.

ZY and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

