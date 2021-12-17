Zymeworks Inc (ZYME): Price Now Near $14.96; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ZYME

At the time of this writing, ZYME (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.52 (-3.36%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

ZYME ranks 233rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks.

ZYME’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, ZYME’s price is down $-0.52 (-3.36%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that ZYME has seen 2 straight down days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows ZYME’s price action over the past 90 days.

< ZYME: Daily RSI Analysis For ZYME, its RSI is now at 15.3285.

ZYME and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

<500 - Internal server error