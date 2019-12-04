Gold Prices Rise Amid Global Trade Concerns

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: Uncertainty is good for gold prices . If, of course, “good” means “higher”.

You probably noticed gold popped up yesterday. In case you didn’t, here’s the 5-day chart for gold.

(credit: Fidelity.com)

What are the reasons behind such a jump, right when half the world was writing gold off?

The first piece of the puzzle is plain old demand. While much of the news about gold relates to its store-of-value function – especially by central banks – there are several big uses of gold as an input for commercial goods – especially jewelry, and then electronics.

Just last week we reported on the drop in Indian gold imports in the April-Oct timeframe. Now the word is out that imports during November were up 71% year-on-year, to 71 tonnes from 30 tonnes in October. That’s a good sign for two reasons. First, it means retailers are expecting a good-to-strong marriage and gifting season, so they’re placing orders to replenish inventories in advance. And second, it means the Indian consumer may be starting to recover from a difficult two years economically.

The other piece of yesterday’s puzzle was the sudden change in US-China trade war negotiations. Last week the talking heads were arguing between themselves about whether a phase one agreement was real, and whether it was significant or just noise. Then the US Congress passed a bill supporting democratic protesters in Hong Kong. Boom. China put the freeze on talks, and Trump changed his talk to how it might be better to negotiate a deal after the US presidential election.

That’s good old geopolitical uncertainty right there. You think you know what’s going on – but you’re proven wrong. And that unsettles investors.

So gold popped right back up to its resistance level, confirming the current trading range is indeed 1450-1480 in international gold prices, 139.50 in GLD pricing. The more things change, the more they stay the same.

The latest prognostication for 2020 gold prices is 1550/oz, by Murenbeeld & Co. That still sounds a bit low to these ears, but the market will have the last say, as always.

Signed,

The Gold Enthusiast

DISCLAIMER: No securities were mentioned in this article. The author is long the overall gold sector via positions in NUGT, JNUG, a few junior miners, and covered calls on part of the NUGT and JNUG positions. The author may trade options positions in NUGT and/or JNUG in the next 48 hours if market conditions warrant but has no plans to make any other trades n the gold sector in that timeframe.

The SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) was trading at $138.67 per share on Wednesday morning, down $0.44 (-0.32%). Year-to-date, GLD has gained 12.15%, versus a 17.26% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

GLD currently has an ETF Daily News SMART Grade of B (Buy), and is ranked #1 of 33 ETFs in the Precious Metals ETFs category.