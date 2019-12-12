Silver Prices Pop After Recent Fed Statement

And that’s what we got. The FOMC statement said current monetary policy is “appropriate” (strong language there, haha), and don’t expect any interest rate cuts in 2020.
So why did silver (and gold) go up following these remarks?
The most probable reason is that investors don’t quite believe the “everything is just fine” tone of the remarks. There is more uncertainty in the world economy than US employment numbers would indicate, as shown by this morning’s very unexpected pop in jobless claims. So investors are probably showing their concern by remembering that gold and silver – traditional stores of value through uncertain times – are low right now, just came off a decent earnings season, and buying strength at low prices is usually a good idea.
We would say “key Warren Buffett soundtrack” here, but Buffett is famously against gold, silver and other historical stores of value. Aaah well, everyone has to have a flaw.
Your friendly Gold Enthusiast expects this pop in silver is likely very short-lived, so don’t worry if you didn’t load up two days ago. You’ll get your chance later on. But if you see precious metals drop back to their recent support, you might consider a small buy if you have some spare cash.
The iShares Silver Trust (SLV) was trading at $15.74 per share on Thursday morning, down $0.01 (-0.06%). Year-to-date, SLV has declined -1.56%, versus a 19.51% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.
SLV currently has an ETF Daily News SMART Grade of C (Neutral), and is ranked #9 of 33 ETFs in the Precious Metals ETFs category.
About the Author: Mike Hammer
For 30-plus years, Mike Hammer has been an ardent follower, and often-times trader, of gold and silver. With his own money, he began trading in ‘86 and has seen the market at its highest highs and lowest lows, which includes the Black Monday Crash in ‘87, the Crash of ‘08, and the Flash Crash of 2010. Throughout all of this, he’s been on the great side of winning, and sometimes, the hard side of losing. For the past eight years, he’s mentored others about the fine art of trading stocks and ETFs at the Adam Mesh Trading Group.