1 800 Flowers Com Inc (FLWS): Price Now Near $31.8; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for FLWS

At the moment, FLWS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.35 (1.11%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row FLWS has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

FLWS ranks 6th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Retail stocks.

FLWS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, FLWS’s price is up $2.28 (7.74%) from the day prior. FLWS has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20, 200 and 50 day moving averages have been crossed, so that price is now turning above them. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows FLWS’s price action over the past 90 days.

< FLWS: Daily RSI Analysis FLWS’s RSI now stands at 74.7664.

FLWS and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For FLWS News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on FLWS may find value in this recent story:

1-800-Flowers.com (FLWS) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

1-800-Flowers.com (FLWS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 20.00% and 1.62%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2021. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

