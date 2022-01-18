10,111 Shares in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Community Trust Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,785,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,169,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 185,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

CTBI stock opened at $45.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $819.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.31. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $47.53.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.40 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director Charles J. Baird sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $172,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $224,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,780 shares of company stock worth $431,348. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

