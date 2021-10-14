Abcam plc (ABCM): Price Now Near $21; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ABCM

Currently, ABCM (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.19 (0.91%) from the hour prior. ABCM has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, ABCM ranks 138th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ABCM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, ABCM’s price is up $0.23 (1.13%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that ABCM has seen 2 straight up days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Abcam plc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< ABCM: Daily RSI Analysis ABCM’s RSI now stands at 96.5759.

ABCM and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market