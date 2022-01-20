Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF): Price Up $0.26 (0.76)% Over Past Day, Up $0.12 (0.35)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for ANF

Currently, ANF (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.12 (0.35%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20, 200 and 50 hour moving averages have been crossed, so that price is now turning above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

ANF ranks 73rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Retail stocks.

ANF’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, ANF’s price is up $0.26 (0.76%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Abercrombie & Fitch Co’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< ANF: Daily RSI Analysis ANF’s RSI now stands at 90.625.

ANF and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

<500 - Internal server error