Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN): Price Now Near $129.12; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for XLRN

At the time of this writing, XLRN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.4 (-0.31%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as XLRN has now gone down 8 of the past 10 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, XLRN ranks 277th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

XLRN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, XLRN’s price is down $-0.58 (-0.45%) from the day prior. XLRN has seen its price go up 8 out of the past 10 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows XLRN’s price action over the past 90 days.

< XLRN: Daily RSI Analysis For XLRN, its RSI is now at 19.0314.

XLRN and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

