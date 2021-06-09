Accenture plc (ACN): Price Up $0.53 (0.19)% Over Past Day, Down $-1 (-0.35)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for ACN
At the moment, ACN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1 (-0.35%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as ACN has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 and 20 hour moving averages, resulting in them so that price is now turning below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Out of Business Services stocks, ACN ranks 96th in regards to today’s price percentage change.
ACN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart
At the moment, ACN’s price is up $0.53 (0.19%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Accenture plc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.
Investors and traders in ACN may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day: Accenture to Host Conference Call Thursday, June 24, to Discuss Third-Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results Accenture will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, June 24, to discuss its third-quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results.
For ACN News Traders
