Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 223 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,895,215,000 after purchasing an additional 40,892 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,172,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,492,000 after purchasing an additional 179,514 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,374,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,057,000 after purchasing an additional 202,540 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 11.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,383,000 after purchasing an additional 322,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 13.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,735,000 after purchasing an additional 302,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.27.

NYSE:MCO opened at $341.87 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $261.38 and a twelve month high of $407.94. The company has a market cap of $63.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total transaction of $181,848.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $556,086 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

