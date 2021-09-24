ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT): Price Down $-0.53 (-1.83)% Over Past Day, Up $0.34 (1.21)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for ADCT

Currently, ADCT (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.34 (1.21%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as ADCT has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, ADCT ranks 240th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ADCT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, ADCT’s price is down $-0.53 (-1.83%) from the day prior. ADCT has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on ADCT; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows ADCT’s price action over the past 90 days.

< ADCT: Daily RSI Analysis For ADCT, its RSI is now at 58.0488.

ADCT and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

For ADCT News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on ADCT may find value in this recent story:

ADC Therapeutics to Participate in the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, September 23, 2021–ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT), a commercial-stage biotechnology company improving the lives of those affected by cancer with its next-generation, targeted antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, announced today that Chris Martin, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 30th at 9:20 a.m. ET.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market