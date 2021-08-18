Advanced Energy Industries Inc (AEIS): Price Now Near $85.38; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for AEIS

At the moment, AEIS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.28 (-0.33%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on AEIS; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

AEIS ranks 7th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Electronic Equipment stocks.

AEIS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, AEIS’s price is up $2.5 (3.02%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as AEIS has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Advanced Energy Industries Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< AEIS: Daily RSI Analysis For AEIS, its RSI is now at 40.1284.

AEIS and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

