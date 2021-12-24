AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,428 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,428 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 885,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,707,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 238,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after acquiring an additional 103,560 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,890,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,059,000 after acquiring an additional 10,611 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 14.2% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 19,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,292 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $4,537,434.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 158,965 shares worth $16,323,313. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FISV has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.25.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $105.54 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.06 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

