Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $164.14

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.14 and traded as low as $156.20. Aena S.M.E. shares last traded at $156.20, with a volume of 6 shares trading hands.

ANNSF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.19 and its 200 day moving average is $164.98.

About Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF)

Aena S.M.E. SA engages in the management and operation of airport terminals. It operates through the following business segments: Airports, Real Estate services and International. The Airports segment provides airport services such as cargo handling, air transportation and passenger security. The Real Estate segment includes industrial and real estate assets that are not included in terminals.

