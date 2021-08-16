AeroVironment Inc (AVAV): Price Now Near $101.4; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for AVAV

At the moment, AVAV (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.52 (1.52%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as AVAV has now gone down 8 of the past 10 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

AVAV ranks 3rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Aircraft stocks.

AVAV’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, AVAV’s price is up $0.53 (0.53%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. AeroVironment Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< AVAV: Daily RSI Analysis AVAV’s RSI now stands at 12.3832.

AVAV and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

