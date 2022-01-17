AGF Investments Inc. Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $79,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 17.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,041,000 after acquiring an additional 21,566 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 14.9% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.9% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 105.6% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. 61.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK opened at $104.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.82 and a 200-day moving average of $102.54. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.56 and a one year high of $108.38. The company has a market cap of $80.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.09.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).