Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stake Raised by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,652,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,791,666,000 after acquiring an additional 574,202 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,885,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,530,497,000 after acquiring an additional 68,755 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,605,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,489,149,000 after acquiring an additional 320,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,932,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,911,481,000 after acquiring an additional 44,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,907,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $873,119,000 after acquiring an additional 164,261 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,097 shares of company stock valued at $19,434,604.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $156.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on A. Bank of America lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.23.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

