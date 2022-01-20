Agree Realty Corp (ADC): Price Down $-0.11 (-0.17)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.27 (-0.41)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for ADC

At the time of this writing, ADC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.27 (-0.41%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

ADC ranks 138th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

ADC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, ADC’s price is down $-0.11 (-0.17%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as ADC has now gone down 8 of the past 10 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows ADC’s price action over the past 90 days.

< ADC: Daily RSI Analysis For ADC, its RSI is now at 0.

Note: ADC and RSI appear to be diverging in terms of their respective trends, with ADC declining at a faster rate than RSI.

For ADC News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on ADC may find value in this recent story:

Agree Realty Announces New Corporate Headquarters