Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.33.

Several research firms recently commented on EADSY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Airbus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Airbus from €120.00 ($136.36) to €135.00 ($153.41) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Airbus from €160.00 ($181.82) to €150.00 ($170.45) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

EADSY opened at $32.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $102.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.78. Airbus has a 12 month low of $24.99 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average of $32.44.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 billion. Airbus had a return on equity of 53.58% and a net margin of 7.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbus will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

