Alarmcom Holdings Inc (ALRM): Price Now Near $75.79; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ALRM

Currently, ALRM (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.43 (-0.56%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Business Services stocks, ALRM ranks 156th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ALRM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, ALRM’s price is down $-0.3 (-0.39%) from the day prior. ALRM has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Alarmcom Holdings Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< ALRM: Daily RSI Analysis ALRM’s RSI now stands at 55.3763.

ALRM and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

