Albany International Corp (AIN): Price Now Near $85.73; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for AIN

At the time of this writing, AIN (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.37 (0.43%) from the hour prior. AIN has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 200 hour changed directions on AIN; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Textiles stocks, AIN ranks 1st in regards to today’s price percentage change.

AIN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, AIN’s price is up $0.37 (0.43%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 and 200 day changed directions on AIN; they are now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows AIN’s price action over the past 90 days.

< AIN: Daily RSI Analysis AIN’s RSI now stands at 9.4629.

AIN and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

<500 - Internal server error

For AIN News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on AIN may find value in this recent story:

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) shareholders have earned a 14% CAGR over the last five years