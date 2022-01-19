Allete Inc (ALE): Price Down $-0.07 (-0.11)% Over Past Day, Up $0.33 (0.52)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for ALE

At the moment, ALE (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.33 (0.52%) from the hour prior. ALE has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

ALE ranks 71st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Utilities stocks.

ALE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, ALE’s price is down $-0.07 (-0.11%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as ALE has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Allete Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< ALE: Daily RSI Analysis ALE’s RSI now stands at 0.

Note: ALE and RSI appear to be diverging in terms of their respective trends, with ALE declining at a slower rate than RSI.

