Alliance Resource Partners Lp (ARLP): Price Up $0.12 (1.21)% Over Past Day, Up $0.04 (0.34)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for ARLP

At the moment, ARLP (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.04 (0.34%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Coal stocks, ARLP ranks 7th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ARLP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, ARLP’s price is up $0.12 (1.21%) from the day prior. ARLP has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Alliance Resource Partners Lp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< ARLP: Daily RSI Analysis For ARLP, its RSI is now at 92.9825.

ARLP and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

